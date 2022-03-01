Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBCAA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBCAA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $904.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

