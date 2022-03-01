Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 16,134 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 274.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.09. 22,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

