Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,567 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 95,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

