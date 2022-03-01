Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in Yum! Brands by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.49. 18,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.88. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

