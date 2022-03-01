VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $9.21. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 935,157 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.94.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,202,000 after buying an additional 2,754,594 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,815,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after buying an additional 135,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.