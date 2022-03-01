VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $9.21. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 935,157 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

