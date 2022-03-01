VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $9.21. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 935,157 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.