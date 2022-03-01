Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 484,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $60.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $2.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

