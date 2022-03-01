Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.96. 54,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

