Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $232.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

