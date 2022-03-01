Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $62,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

