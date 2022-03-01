Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.17.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $229.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $199.41 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

