VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VEON’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VEON will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VEON.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEON. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

VEON stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 60,177,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,309,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $664.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in VEON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,317,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in VEON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in VEON by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 195,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VEON by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after buying an additional 2,290,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

