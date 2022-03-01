Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Veracyte updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VCYT opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

