Verisk Analytics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $177.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

