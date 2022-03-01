Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,667 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

