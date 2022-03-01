Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in DHT by 10.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DHT by 39.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 120.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.63 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

