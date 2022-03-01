Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Separately, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAR opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

