Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadiz by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 99,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadiz by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cadiz by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 222,845 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadiz alerts:

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDZI opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.14.

About Cadiz (Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.