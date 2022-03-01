Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 2,326 Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NETL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,905,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NETL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.