Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 395 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,835,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

