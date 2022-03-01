Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.10. 2,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,908. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average is $175.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

