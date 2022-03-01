Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 12.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $36,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 408,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,061. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.