Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $2.58 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $23,243,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $318,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,688. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06.

