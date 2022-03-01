Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 2.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 188,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,938. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

