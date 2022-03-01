Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $171.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

