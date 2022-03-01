Verso (VSO) Hits One Day Volume of $95,260.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $95,260.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.40 or 0.06608974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,501.70 or 0.99348341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

