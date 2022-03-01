Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $18.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

VRT opened at $13.02 on Friday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after acquiring an additional 970,623 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

