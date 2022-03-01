Viacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $41,261.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00255977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

