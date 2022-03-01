Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vicor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Vicor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

