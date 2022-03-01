Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading Up 1.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 51,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 34,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VITFF shares. CIBC started coverage on Victoria Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

