Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 521.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.14. 148,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,357,649. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.