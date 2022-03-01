Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 761.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $100.83. 58,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,775. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.30 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

