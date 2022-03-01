Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055,937 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after buying an additional 3,047,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,544,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after buying an additional 70,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,097,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,029,000 after buying an additional 72,519 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,791. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13.

