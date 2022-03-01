Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 273.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 919,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,242,891. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

