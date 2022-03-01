Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $58.17.

