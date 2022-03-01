Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,598. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.