Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 141.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. 244,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

