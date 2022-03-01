Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,967. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.