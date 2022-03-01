Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. 1,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,967. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

