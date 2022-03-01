Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,205,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.