Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $258,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $232,032,000 after buying an additional 236,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.65. 95,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,065. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $231.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.39.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

