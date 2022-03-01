Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 136,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

GNR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.38. 6,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,717. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21.

