Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 3,505 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 848,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,798,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.