Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 242,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. 48.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

