Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after buying an additional 487,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.