Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of VRTS stock traded down $9.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,751. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.89. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $226.38 and a 52 week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $11,882,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $11,884,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $9,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

