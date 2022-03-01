VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.87.

Shares of VMW opened at $117.32 on Friday. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

