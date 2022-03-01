Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 361,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,392,394. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

