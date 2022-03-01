Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 3,139 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 286.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 51,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

