Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,020 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 133.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 625,410 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 194.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 162,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $469.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.22 and a beta of 3.35. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

VFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

